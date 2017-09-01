UND-Minnesota hockey tickets sell out instantly

The rivalry series, being played in Ralph Engelstad Arena for the first time in six seasons, instantly sold out this week, despite record ticket prices of $99 for both adult and youth tickets.

The games sold out during Champions Club and season-ticket waiting list presales. By the time all single-game tickets went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, the rivalry-game seats were already gone.

The Oct. 20-21 series will mark the first time that the rivals have played in Grand Forks since Jan. 13-14, 2012.

The $99 seats are the most expensive ever sold by the athletic department. For reference, the second-highest priced tickets this season are for Saturday night National Collegiate Hockey Conference games. Those are $49 for adults and $30 for youth.

Tickets for North Dakota-Minnesota games have been the hottest in college hockey, even though the rivals moved into different leagues in 2013.

The teams recently sold out a single game that will be played in Las Vegas -- at 7,500-seat Orleans Arena -- in October 2018 for $79 per seat. That will be the only meeting between the Fighting Hawks and Gophers next season.

During the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, they'll play two-game series in Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. During the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, they'll play series in The Ralph.

UND has led the nation in home-game attendance for the past five seasons and sold out its season-ticket allotment for at least the 17th consecutive season.

UND hosts Manitoba in an exhibition game on Sept. 30, then opens the regular season at Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 6-7.