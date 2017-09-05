Even so, hundreds (or even thousands) of people hope to have the opportunity Wednesday, Sept., 6 when the popular reality show holds auditions in Fargo for the upcoming season premiering on ABC in early 2018.

A handful of singers with ties to the Fargo-Moorhead area know exactly what it's like to audition for Idol — most even made it to the advanced rounds known as "Hollywood Week." Some include Kat Perkins in 2002, Shapeera Davis in 2004, Caleb Hawley and Nick Fink in 2011, Andrina Brogden in 2014 and Zach Johnson in 2015. Jordin Sparks, "American Idol" winner in 2007, never lived here, but was a frequent visitor to the Red River Valley, where her grandparents and great-grandparents live.

Fargo is the 16th stop on "American Idol's" 21-city audition tour. (Two stops in flood-ravaged Texas have been cancelled.) Those who come out to auditions at the Delta by Marriott, 1635 42nd St. S., Fargo, can expect to sing for show producers but not celebrity judge Katy Perry.

What else can would-be Idols expect to face? Some of Fargo's past Idol contestants share their experiences and give a little advice.

Expect nerves, but move on

Andrina Brogden was a recent West Fargo High School graduate when her mom encouraged her to try out for Idol when the show came to Omaha, Nebraska, during the summer of 2013.

"I was so nervous!" Brogden says. "I always wanted to audition, so my mom pushed me a little when we found out they'd be this close to Fargo."

Zach Johnson, a 20-year-old country music lover attending M-State in Moorhead had a similar feeling when he auditioned in the summer of 2014.

"I was very nervous," he says. "But when I found out they were in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I had it in my head that I had to do this, just to see what happens."

Brogden and Johnson say the nerves were bad enough singing for the producers, but it got worse when they eventually sang for judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. Johnson says it was all a blur and Brogden had to change her mindset.

"It was a weird feeling. They're celebrities," Brogden says. "You see them and you're think they're all sparkly, but I had to start realizing they're just people."

It can be a long process

The past Idol contestants say prepare for the long haul when you audition. The day will start early with lining up and registering. Both Brogden and Johnson say they were ushered into an area with three or four other people where they sang for producers sitting at a table. They say sometimes contestants will be asked a couple of questions or even asked to sing a different song.

In the past, when people get the thumbs up on this audition day, they're invited back to that same city a couple of months later where they'll see celebrity judges.

"They even ask you to wear the same clothes," Brogden says. "They basically treat it like it's the same day."

It's that day when the judges decide who gets a golden ticket to advanced rounds in Hollywood. Both Brogden and Johnson made it to "Hollywood Week."

Don't compare yourself to others

"When you're performing, especially in those early group auditions, you can hear other people around you singing," Johnson says. "Some of the voices were so loud and so good, I started to compare myself to them, which is the last thing you want to do."

"I had sung in high school theater and people here told me I could sing," Brogden says. "But there were people there that could sing so well. The whole process was a little terrifying."

Both say try your best to block out others and concentrate on your performance.

Be yourself

Brogden and Johnson say song choice is key.

"Choose a song that's not overdone. Don't sing 'Over the Rainbow,'" Brogden says. "Choose a song that showcases who you are and the kind of artist you want to be."

Johnson's personality was one reason he was picked by judges as one of 38 most memorable auditions of the 2015 season. Urban had a nice enough time visiting with Johnson during his audition that he invited the Wendell, Minn. native to perform with him during a concert in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"It was unbelievable," he says. "Even without winning 'American Idol,' I had a pretty good consolation prize with that."

Savor the experience

Despite the nerves and the long hours, both Brogden and Johnson advise contestants to do their best to soak it all in and savor the day.

"Have fun with the process. Don't take it all too seriously," Brogden says. "It's stressful, but it shouldn't be. It's a great learning experience and a great way to meet people. It's just super fun."

Johnson agrees.

"I would tell people even if you don't get as far as you like, it builds your confidence and can open some doors," he says, "Just relax and enjoy it."

Where are they now?

Kat Perkins

Perkins, a native of Scranton, N.D., made it into the semifinal round of "American Idol" in 2002 when she went by the name "Kathy Perkins." She made the top 120 after winning Fargo's "American Idol" contest. She failed to advance when the judges told her, "America's not looking for someone like you." Perkins may have gotten the last laugh in 2014 when she reached the top 10 of the rival show, "The Voice." Perkins continues to write songs, sing, record and tour around the country, making stops in Fargo each December for her holiday concert.

Shapeera Davis

Davis was a biology major at Minnesota State University Moorhead in 2004 when she beat out 70,000 other hopefuls to be part of "Hollywood Week" with approximately 200 other singers. The Rapid City, S.D., native failed to advance to the next round of 32. According to her Facebook page, Davis is now running a dance studio in her hometown. She was crowned Miss South Dakota in 2002 and Mrs. South Dakota in 2011.

Caleb Hawley

Hawley, a New York City musician, lived in Fargo from 1991 to 1999. "I basically grew up there," he said during an interview following his Idol audition in 2009. Judge Jennifer Lopez told Hawley "I think you're cute," while judge Steven Tyler started singing along during Hawley's audition. In the years since "American Idol," Hawley has continued to sing and record in New York City.

Nick Fink

Fink, a 2009 Fargo South High graduate, won over judges while auditioning with his then-girlfriend during Idol's 10th season in 2011. After failing to advance past Hollywood, Fink started spending more time acting than singing. He's appeared in "Glee," "Sweet/Vicious" and had a starring role in the film "The Great and The Small."

Andrina Brogden

Brogden comes from a musical family: two of her uncles are part of "The Blenders." Following Idol, Brogden began McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul while continuing to perform gigs around the area. She says getting to the top 26 of "American Idol" in 2014 continues to open doors.

Zach Johnson

Johnson says a second-place finish in the Fargo Star competition gave him the confidence he needed to give Idol a shot. He made it to Hollywood Week and was named one of "The Top 38 Most Memorable Auditions" of the season. After Idol, he joined a band and started touring the region. He plans a move to Los Angeles after auditioning for "American Idol" again this month.