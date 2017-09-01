Jennifer Napora, 39, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft of property, according to police. Police are also seeking Kim Kochel, 45, and April Beckler, 39.

Police say that the charges stem from a Drug Enforcement Agency drug diversion investigation that was started in September 2014. Minot police received new information regarding the charges in January.

Napora is alleged to have committed the crime she is charged with on Dec. 1, 2012. The Class C felony charge against her was not filed until Thursday -- nearly five years after the alleged offense took place.

The charges vary for each of the nurses. However, Kochel and Beckler could face charges of endangering a vulnerable adult, a Class B felony, criminal conspiracy and theft of property, both Class C felonies.

Minot police Capt. John Klug said details are still sketchy in the case “due to the complex nature of the case and quite frankly, there are some answers we may never have.”

He said once all three are in custody, more information about that the drugs that were diverted may be released.