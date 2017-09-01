Conservationists are urging the federal agency not to include the 120-acre parcel that borders the North Unit of the park in the lease sale, raising concerns about oil development on the boundary of the park.

"This small parcel is not going to make or break the lease sale, but it could make or break the park as it relates to the visitor experience," said Valerie Naylor, former superintendent of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and a consultant for the National Parks Conservation Association.

The BLM received an "expression of interest" to lease the federal minerals and the agency is taking public input on whether to include it in a sale scheduled in March, said Al Nash, a spokesman for the BLM Montana/Dakotas office.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross wrote in comments to the BLM that the National Park Service is concerned about the potential for oil activity in that area to diminish the visitor experience and affect wildlife habitat.

"The park's exceptional dark night skies, scenic beauty, natural sound and abundant wildlife offer visitors similar experiences to Theodore Roosevelt's adventures in the Little Missouri River Badlands during the 1880s," Ross wrote.

The Badlands Conservation Alliance has protested leasing the parcel. Executive Director Jan Swenson said the land is immediately next to the Theodore Roosevelt Wilderness in the North Unit, about 3 miles north of the Caprock Coulee trailhead.

"Here the park is named for a guy that's known for his conservation and protection of public land, creation of public land," Swenson said. "And we're making no room for concession to that fact."

The North Unit in McKenzie County is in the heart of the Bakken, with other oil and gas development bordering the national park. Naylor cautioned about cumulative effects of additional oil development that can be seen and heard from the park.

"Just because there's some doesn't mean there should be more," she said. "The more there is, the more it is a detriment to the national park."

The BLM is taking comments during what is known as a scoping period. An environmental assessment would be available for a 30-day public review beginning on Sept. 30 "if analysis is warranted," the BLM said in a letter to interested parties.

The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands manages the surface of that parcel and the state Common Schools Trust Fund owns minerals in a tract adjacent to the federal minerals, said Land Commissioner Lance Gaebe.

Any operator who seeks to develop the oil and gas minerals using the trust land surface would need an easement from the Board of University and School Lands.

Comments can be emailed to BLM_MT_North_DakotaFO_Lease_EA

