Bismarck area law enforcement plans for presidential visit

"We will be assisting them with providing traffic control and any other duties they request," said Lt. Patrick Haug, of the Mandan Police Department.

Few details are being revealed about security preparations for the visit which is expected to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

"The Bismarck Police Department is working with Secret Service Agents on security, using a model that has been developed over years of partnership," said Lt. Steven Scheuer. "We will not provide specifics about that meeting because that would compromise the safety of not only President Trump, but bystanders, our staff and other agencies' staff."

Sen. John Hoeven's office reports that details of the trip are still being determined.

Meanwhile, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., already has issued a challenge.

"Any time a president comes to North Dakota, it's a great opportunity to lay the groundwork for a better future for our businesses and our families. Now more than ever, I hope President Trump uses this visit to address the kitchen-table issues that keep the North Dakotans I've met with across the state this past month up at night," said Heitkamp, who expressed interest in hearing more about the president's proposed tax reform plan.

"With low commodity prices, drought-stricken farms and ranches and the need for a strong Farm Bill on the horizon, it's imperative that President Trump uses this discussion to help all North Dakotans plan for a better, brighter future that not only improves our tax code, but protects our way of life."

Trump last visited Bismarck during presidential campaigning in May 2016. He spoke at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference at the Bismarck Event Center, where thousands lined up for tickets.