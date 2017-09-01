"It's not a macho profession, if you looked at it like that," he said.

And while Reindl acknowledges men in elementary education are "few and far between," about 19 percent of the 201 teachers in the Mitchell School District are men. With 162 women (81 percent) teaching in the district, Mitchell has more female educators than the national average, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Education. Nationally, 77 percent of K-12 teachers are women, which is up 1 percent from five years ago.

Reindl has been teaching in the Mitchell School District for the past 11 years, and though he might be outnumbered in a female-dominated field, he strives to someday be in an administrative position, such as a principal or superintendent.

And statistics show the odds are in his favor.

While the majority of teachers are women, men typically hold the top position in South Dakota school districts, where 80 percent of superintendents are men.

Thirty of the state's 149 public school districts, or slightly fewer than 20 percent, have female superintendents. The Mitchell Daily Republic's 17-county coverage area represents eight schools with women superintendents — Armour, Chamberlain, Gregory, Jones County, Lake Andes, Menno, Tripp-Delmont and Wagner.

Despite what the statistics show, the state is slowly moving in the right direction to reduce gender inequality among schools' highest-ranking officials.

A decade ago, 18 of the state's 166 school districts — 11 percent — were headed by women.

And Jones County Superintendent Lorrie Esmay believes there will be more women serving in her same position in the near future.

"As we see that increase in women becoming superintendents, I think female teachers will think more about becoming superintendents, too — they'll see that it's doable," Esmay said. "As far as the young people, I'm not sure they look at me and say, 'Wow, she's a female and she's leading our school,' but I think we're moving in the right direction."

Disciplinarian and nurturing?

Being an administrator is a job Reindl has aspired to since entering the education profession. He holds a master's degree in elementary administration and has plans to earn his K-12 administration degree.

But he's not sure why many of his female colleagues have not become superintendents.

"It all depends with what you're comfortable with. My goal as being an administrator ... I can impact the entire school," Reindl said. "If you're looking for maximizing change, that's what you do. You try to reach as many kids as you can."

Chamberlain Superintendent Deb Johnson agrees.

As one of the state's female superintendents, Johnson doesn't believe she has faced any hardships or discrimination based on her gender. But what society expects of women likely plays a role in how many women pursue top administration positions in education, she said.

"My initial thought is, it's a big-time commitment (to be a superintendent) if you are a woman with young kids growing up to take care of," Johnson said. "You're definitely committed to what happens in the district, and that doesn't stop when the school day does — there are activities and board meetings, too. So that can take away from raising a family."

She said women are most commonly viewed as more nurturing and patient in regards to young students, keeping them in the teaching field — where they feel their strengths are.

Julie Olson has never considered being in administration. As a high school science teacher in Mitchell, she'd rather teach and "have fun," rather than doing paperwork or other administrative duties, she said.

Olson has taught in the Mitchell School District for more than 25 years, and she's never considered anything but teaching. While there are three women in principal roles within the district, a man holds the top position.

Seeing this trend across South Dakota, Olson said it's sad that students aren't seeing more females as superintendents within the state.

"But again, just how things are viewed that guys are supposed to be tough and girls are always supposed to be more nurturing," Olson said. "Can you be a good disciplinarian and be nurturing? I think yes."

'Break down that barrier'

Fourth-grade teacher Amanda Christensen has her eyes set on an administrative role.

The fifth-year teacher in the Mitchell School District is the recipient of the Milken Educator Award — a national award given to 35 educators in the country. The lone winner from South Dakota, Christensen was awarded $25,000.

The majority of her money is going directly into savings to someday help her earn a doctorate degree in administration to become a principal and later a superintendent.

Christensen said she's definitely considered taking on that top position in a school district, as it could mean more women in leadership roles.

"It'll break down that barrier for more women," she said.

Christensen didn't realize the lack of women in the superintendent's position across South Dakota, but she's not afraid to someday join that elite group.

Mitchell School District Superintendent Joe Graves agrees, adding that gender isn't a concern as long as the teacher or administrator has the experience and abilities to be the best.

"To be honest, I just view gender as irrelevant to education," Graves said. "We just need to be picking the best people."