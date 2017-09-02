11-year-old killed in ATV rollover in North Dakota
An 11-year-old boy was killed in Burke County, N.D., on Friday evening after an ATV he was riding rolled on top of him.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the boy -- who has not yet been identified -- was driving the ATV about 7 miles north of Columbus, N.D., in a “sloped, grass-covered area.” The vehicle rolled onto the driver, who was later found by his father.
“A member of the Portal Fire Department was present at the nearby campground and attempted CPR for 20 minutes, but was unable to resuscitate (the boy),” a release from the Highway Patrol states. “(He) was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.”