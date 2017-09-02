Tornado touches down in Nelson County, ND

John Hoppes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storm was an isolated, relatively typical storm for which the Weather Service had not yet received damage reports.

“I’m sure it can get a lot worse than this,” he said. “Usually our big, severe weather months are June, July, August — but you can still get them in the fall yet.”

Hoppes said a “brief touchdown” occurred northeast of Stump Lake in Nelson County about 5:30 p.m., and that a tornado — likely the same cloud — was spotted seven miles south of Lakota, tracking toward the southeast as the storm cell continued to move.

The storm came with 1-inch-diameter hail reported near McVille, N.D., about 6 p.m., dropping larger and larger hail until hailstones were 1.75 inches across near Sharon, N.D.

About 8 p.m., a funnel cloud was spotted three miles southwest of Hope in Steele County.

A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said no damage had been reported to their office as of 9 a.m. Saturday. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman said he was aware of “heavy rain and lots of rotation,” but no damage reports.

“We ended up sheltering in place at a football game in Hope,” he said, referring to a high school football game between Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page and Thompson that, he said, was ultimately relocated. “They didn’t get playing until 10, 10:15 p.m. in Thompson. Some tired kids around the area — but no damage that we’ve yet heard of.”