After focusing exclusively on the government response to Harvey and staying out of the disaster zone during his first trip Tuesday, Trump planned on Saturday to highlight storm victims and shine the presidential spotlight on communities dramatically altered by Harvey's enduring floodwaters.

Trump, who traveled here with first lady Melania Trump, was scheduled to meet with individuals affected by the storm at Ellington Field, an airport in the Houston area, as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, D.

The first couple also will stop by a disaster relief center and meet with members of the Texas congressional delegation, as the administration is pushing for an initial $7.9 billion disaster relief package.

From here, the president and first lady will jet to Lake Charles in neighboring Louisiana to visit with emergency responders as well as members of that state's congressional delegation, before returning to Washington Saturday evening.

In remarks Friday from the White House, where he met in the Oval Office with the leaders of the American Red Cross and other disaster relief organizations, Trump sounded a unifying message.

"We're one American family brought together in times of tragedy by the unbreakable bonds of love and loyalty that we have for one another," Trump said. "And there is a great love and a great loyalty in this country, and I think we've all seen it, maybe more so than ever before over the last four days."

Harvey has largely consumed Trump's attention since it slammed into the Texas coast last Friday night. The president has closely monitored the storm and the floods it left behind, expressing awe and gushing in superlatives about Harvey's power and the scale of the destruction it left behind.

Trump drew some criticism for neglecting to speak about the victims of the storm during his first visit to Texas. Rather, he showered praise on state and local officials, as well as members of his Cabinet. He commended Brock Long, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for becoming "very famous on television."

Trump's movements Tuesday were restricted because of logistical and security concerns. The president wanted to survey damaged communities first hand, aides said, but he stayed far away from Houston and other hard-hit areas because the large presidential entourage could have been a hindrance to rescue efforts.

The next day, during a visit to Missouri to call on Congress to pass sweeping tax cuts, Trump spoke directly about the people affected by the storm, and has been making a point to humanize his remarks in the days since.

On Friday, as he signed a proclamation making Sunday a national day of prayer, Trump talked about "the American spirit of service embodied by countless men and women" across Texas and Louisiana.

"Brave first responders have rescued those stranded in drowning cars and rising water," Trump said. "Families have given food and shelter to those in need. Houses of worship have organized efforts to clean up communities and repair damaged homes. People have never seen anything quite like this. Individuals of every background are striving for the same goal: to aid and comfort people acing devastating losses."

Trump traveled on Saturday with several members of his Cabinet - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke - as well as some senior staff, including chief of staff John Kelly, deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and communications director Hope Hicks.