This would be North Korea's sixth nuclear test, and the first since President Donald Trump was inaugurated. The action probably will increase already high tensions between the Trump administration and Kim Jong Un's regime.

The U.S Geological Survey said it had recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake at noon Sunday local time, near North Korea's known nuclear test site in the country's northeast region.

South Korean authorities said it appeared to be artificial, consistent with a nuclear test.

Earlier on Sunday, North Korea said that it had developed a more advanced nuclear bomb with "great destructive power," releasing photos of Kim Jong Un inspecting what his government described as a hydrogen bomb that could be attached to a missile capable of reaching the mainland United States.

All the components of the "H-bomb" were "homemade" so North Korea could produce "powerful nuclear weapons as many as it wants," the state-run Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying.

North Korea's latest claim on a hydrogen bomb could not be verified. Although it claimed that a nuclear test in January last year was of a hydrogen bomb, experts said the seismic waves generated were consistent with an ordinary nuclear device, not a thermonuclear one.