Manhunt underway in Grand Forks after double stabbing

Sgt. Travis Benson said the suspect is between 24 and 28 years old, roughly 6 feet tall and Hispanic. It’s unclear if the suspect knows the two victims, he said, who were stabbed at 4265 Fifth Ave. N. -- a building in a cluster of apartments west of the University of North Dakota.

After the incident, the suspect fled on foot and is still being sought by authorities.

The apartment complex is a hub of police activity. Eight different Grand Forks police cruisers were spotted on scene, as well as two North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicles and one Customs and Border Protection cruiser.

Multiple law enforcement officials were seen looking through storage units near the apartment building, including a group with a search dog.

If the public spots the suspect, Benson advised them to call the police and not to approach the individual.