Trump to speak at Mandan refinery Wednesday

Air Force One is scheduled to arrive at Bismarck Municipal Airport at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The visit comes a week after the Republican president gave his first major speech on tax reform in Missouri, according to Reuters. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who last week confirmed Trump's visit, said the president is making the case for tax reform across the country.

North Dakota is friendly territory for Trump. He's less than a year removed from winning the state with almost 63 percent of the vote, and a recent Gallup poll showed Trump's 59 percent approval rating in North Dakota is second only to West Virginia.

Trump's visit to North Dakota will be the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama came to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2014.