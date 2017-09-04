According to a release from the police department, the raw marijuana was found after a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on Interstate 94.

During the stop, West Fargo police K-9 Disco did an exterior sniff search around the car and alerted the other officers to possible drugs, triggering a search.

Officers found 125 pounds of raw marijuana, 2,811 grams of marijuana wax, 168.63 grams of hashish and two vials of marijuana oil all within the trunk.

The estimated street value of these drugs is more than $700,000, the release said.

The vehicle's driver was identified as Hans Wagner from California. He was arrested and charged with delivery of marijuana, a class A felony in North Dakota.