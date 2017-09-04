Brutal attack injures Brainerd High School grad in Fargo

Twenty-one-year-old Isaiah Smith—who was in football, basketball and track at BHS—"was outnumbered and brutally beat up Friday," Smith's brother posted on a YouCaring site that was set up to help Smith in his recovery.

"I do not want to share the full details of the attack, in worries that it will hinder the police investigation," his brother stated in the post. "I will share his injuries, so you may have an idea.

"His jaw was hanging from his face, broken in three places. Fragments from his jaw bone were near his facial nerves, the surgeon had to pull each fragment out very carefully in order for the facial nerves to stay in tact. His chin, broken, lacerated underneath. Teeth, what teeth? Isaiah will have lost more than half his teeth after this journey to recovery. The surgeon said this is the worst injury he's ever seen.

"His jaw is wired shut, his arm may also be broken, and he has a concussion."

According to a close friend of Smith's and his family, he was out Friday night with friends when the attack took place.

"It was a horrific assault in Fargo," the friend stated. "He basically will have to have 26 new teeth and he went through seven hours of surgery. He was released from the hospital (Monday), but will need extensive dental and reconstructive surgeries to heal. He will need to have people with him around the clock.

"The doctor said he's lucky to be alive."

Smith's YouCaring site has raised $23,959 as of Monday afternoon, Sept. 4. YouCaring is a free online fundraising platform and those who want to contribute to the fund can go to https://www.youcaring.com/isaiahsmith-933729 to help the Brainerd graduate.

Smith is in the nursing program at North Dakota State University.

"In all of this, we need to rally together. Isaiah will be out of work ..., for awhile, and he will also be out of school," the brother stated. "Expenses will pile up, the surgeries he will need to remove teeth and also to replace them, will be extremely costly. One implant costs $6,000. Isaiah is looking at almost needing all of his teeth replaced.

"Our family appreciates you taking time out of your lives to read and share this. If you are unable to donate, please just pray for him ... and pray for this ugly world we live in."

"He's a strong, young man of great moral character," the close friend stated. "He will not let this break him. However, no one should ever have to experience such hate."