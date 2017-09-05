Hay transportation assistance program opens

"Hay shortages have forced producers to purchase and transport hay from increasingly further distances," Goehring said. "This program will assist producers with defraying some of those costs to help sustain their operation into the next year."

Program eligibility requirements include:

· Must have been in a D2, D3 or D4 county.

· Must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. A description of animal unit equivalents may be found directly on the application.

· Hay must be used for the purposes of the producer's own livestock operation.

o In lieu of transporting hay, producers who transported breeding livestock outside of drought counties are also eligible.

· Transportation costs must have been incurred between June 1 and Oct. 20.

· Must have costs related to transportation outside of an applicant's normal livestock operation.

Producers must provide verifiable records of livestock inventories and hay transportation expenses. The program will reimburse producers a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of applications received and approved through the program. Other feeds and supplements are not included.

Livestock producers interested in applying should go to NDDA's website at www.nd.gov/ndda to fill out and submit an application or to download a paper version.

Only costs incurred between June 1 and Oct. 20 are eligible. Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 3.

Funding for the program is provided through the Department of Emergency Services. The state emergency commission approved borrowing $1.5 million from the Bank of North Dakota for the program.

Questions about filling out the application may be directed to 1-844-642-4752.