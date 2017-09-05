But Springer might soon want you to think of something slightly more serious, like the Ohio governorship. Springer is considering running for office in his home state, he told reporters after a Labor Day rally on Monday, Sept. 5. Hmm, a colorful celebrity turning to populist politics? Seems as if we've heard this one before. (There's Donald Trump, of course, and Kid Rock is toying with a Senate run in Michigan.)

Springer, who has been active in Democratic politics and even served briefly as the mayor of Cincinnati, insisted in an interview with Cleveland.com that this is no publicity stunt. "It's a serious position and it deserves serious consideration," he said.

Springer would have plenty of company among those seeking the Democratic nomination - the field includes former congresswoman Betty Sutton, D-Ohio, former state representative Connie Pillich, former state Senate minority leader Joe Schiavoni and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is also considering jumping into the ring.

One indication that Springer's name recognition might help? At the Monday rally, supporters reportedly broke into the chant made famous by his in-studio TV audiences: "Jerry, Jerry!"