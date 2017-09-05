Police Lt. Bill Macki said patrol officers received a call that someone was breaking into the residence west of the University of North Dakota campus near University Avenue and North 42nd Street. Before police arrived, the subject had left the area on a route that took him several blocks to the east.

Officers eventually converged on an apartment building across the street from the Ralph Engelstad Arena near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and Harvard Street. They detained the man outside of the building shortly after.

“We have located that subject. He is consistent in description with the person of interest from yesterday,” Macki said. “At this point, it is still an open and active investigation. We have not formally charged anyone regarding the incident from yesterday.”

The man detained on Tuesday was taken into police custody and brought in for interviewing.

By the end of the day, Jordan Michael Parisien, 29, was the only person booked on burglary charges at the Grand Forks County Correctional facility. Parisien was brought to the facility shortly after noon Tuesday and, though he had not yet been charged in court, was being held on suspicion of the Class C felony of burglary.

The possible development in the stabbing investigation came almost 24 hours after a man and a woman were attacked in their westside apartment and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Police couldn’t pinpoint a motive for the attack at the onset of the investigation and noted that it appeared the suspect did not know the victims.

Police had yet to file charges by late Tuesday for either the break-in or the stabbings, but Lt. Brett Johnson anticipated police might forward charges of burglary to the state’s attorney’s office at some point before the end of the day, all while investigating any possible ties the subject had to the Monday stabbings.

“That’s something we’re still trying to work out, to see if we can tie this person to the stabbing also,” he said. “That investigation and those efforts are very much underway.”

Johnson said the man was still a person of interest in that earlier event but declined to call him a suspect yet.