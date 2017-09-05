Police Lt. Bill Macki said patrol officers received a call that a subject was breaking into the residence west of the UND campus near University Avenue and North 42nd Street.

Officers flocked to the red and white apartment building at 4265 Fifth Ave. N. and detained the man shortly after.

"We have located that subject, he is consistent in description with the person of interest from yesterday," Macki said. "At this point, it is still an open and active investigation, we have not formally charged anyone regarding the incident from yesterday."