Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Grand Forks Police apprehend man at scene of Monday stabbings

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 12:13 p.m.
    Grand Forks Police detain a man late Tuesday morning who could match a suspect description in Monday's double stabbing after he allegedly broke into the apartment where the stabbings occurred. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

    Grand Forks Police apprehended a man late Tuesday morning, Sept. 5 who could match a suspect description in Monday's double stabbing after he allegedly broke into the apartment where the stabbings occurred.

    Police Lt. Bill Macki said patrol officers received a call that a subject was breaking into the residence west of the UND campus near University Avenue and North 42nd Street.

    Officers flocked to the red and white apartment building at 4265 Fifth Ave. N. and detained the man shortly after.

    "We have located that subject, he is consistent in description with the person of interest from yesterday," Macki said. "At this point, it is still an open and active investigation, we have not formally charged anyone regarding the incident from yesterday."

    Explore related topics:NewsGrand ForksNorth DakotaCrime
    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner covers higher education and general assignment stories for the Grand Forks Herald. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he studied journalism, political science and international studies. He previously worked at the Dickinson Press.

    ahaffner@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1134
    Advertisement
    randomness