The parties start at 4 p.m. each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons, Sept. 15-17 and Sept. 22-24.

A special show is planned for Saturday, Sept. 16, when country rockers Tim Montana and The Shrednecks will perform. Montana wrapped up a springtime run supporting their fellow bearded rock compatriots ZZ Top – with a few headlining gigs of their own. Featured as one of Rolling Stone’s Best New Country Artist You Need To Know, the band spent most of the summer in the studio recording new material.

The pre-parties will also offer a photo booth and a cash bar featuring food and drink specials. A ticket to the shows is not required to attend the parties, but those with tickets will have an opportunity to beat the rush by coming early

Those attending the pre-parties and concerts are encouraged to ride free shuttles from the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds north parking lot which will run each day of the show to the Arena found just down the hallway from the new events center.