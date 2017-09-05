“We found Jasmine and she is safe. I will not be answering any messages or calls,” Jasmine’s mother, Sarah Block posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Alexandria Police Department put out a news release at about 3:33 p.m. Tuesday confirming that Jasmine had been found.

“She is being treated for minor injuries at the Douglas County Hospital and has been reunited with her family,” the police said. “This case is still under full investigation.

Jasmine had been the subject of a massive search by law enforcement officials and volunteers ever since disappearing from her home on Tues., Aug. 8. Flyers and signs with her face have been plastered in yards and businesses around Alexandria, and even on electronic billboards along Interstate 94.

Jasmine’s mother, Sarah Block, said she left their home late on Aug. 8 and returned as short time later but Jasmine was not there.

“We realized she was nowhere to be found and that is when we called the police,” Sarah said in an interview shortly after Jasmine disappeared. “It was the worst feeling ever.”

Prayer vigils had been held on her behalf, a Facebook group formed and a $7,000 reward was offered for her safe return.

Jasmine’s mother told police that when she left their mobile home that evening, Jasmine complained about having a migraine headache and was lying on the couch. She was gone when her mother returned, leaving behind her cell phone.

She was scheduled to start ninth grade Tuesday at Alexandria Area High School.

As recently as Monday, Block had posted this on the Help Bring Jasmine Block Home Facebook page: “My girls and I are worried about jasmine wondering how she is, wondering when she will be home safe. Our house is not the same there is a very quiet presence here. School shopping was not the same. It will not be the same until she is home with us. Jasmine should be here talking to me how excited she is about starting the 9th grade in the high school and talking about her friends and everything else. It makes me so sad knowing she will not be at the bus stop waiting for the bus. It makes me sad that her sisters will not be by her side and talking with her about all the things they do. But I tell you this she is going to be found safe we are not going to stop looking. The love we have for jasmine I can't begin to describe.”

The search focused on the Central Lakes Trail, where she enjoyed spending time. However, she was found 20 miles away, in Grant County. An ambulance took her to Douglas County Hospital, where she was met by her mother.