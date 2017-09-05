Minutes later, District Judge Norman Anderson sentenced Hunter to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Samuel Traut and another man, Clarence Flowers, in June 2015.

A jury found Hunter guilty in June of two counts of murder and one count of arson after a two-week trial.

Calling the cases shocking and brutal, Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick on Tuesday asked Anderson to give Hunter life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charges and the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the arson charge, which the judge agreed to do.

Hunter's attorney, Samuel Gereszek, had suggested life with the possibility of parole, stating that the worst possible sentence in North Dakota should be reserved for the worst possible cases, which he said ought to involve cold-blooded premeditation.

"That's not what we have here," Gereszek told the judge. "This was meth-induced rage."

Hunter spoke briefly before the sentence was pronounced, telling the families of the victims that he hoped they would receive support from above and that they have his "sincere condolences."

Hunter also told the judge, "This isn't what you think."

"There's good in you, Mr. Hunter, I've seen it," the judge said, but he added that he didn't see any possible sentence other than life without the possibility of parole.

The murders took place over the span of several hours on June 22 and 23, 2015.

During the trial, prosecutors said Flowers was stabbed 77 times in his Fargo apartment over what Hunter perceived as slights, including Flowers' trying to pursue Hunter's female friends.

Several hours later, Hunter killed Traut with several blows to the back of the head, after Hunter showed up at Traut's back door and asked for a glass of water. Hunter then set fire to Traut's home in an attempt to cover up the killing, court documents alleged.

At Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Traut's sister, Sally, told the court her brother's death has left her with a heartbreaking emptiness that is amplified whenever someone asks her whether she has a sibling.

"What a hard dose of reality for me," she said. "Who would have thought, 'Do you have a sibling?' would be such a loaded question.''

Prosecutors said the mother of Clarence Flowers, who has spoken publicly in the past about the death of her son, was unable to attend the sentencing hearing.