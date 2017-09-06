WDAZ's Scott Cook joins us with the next chapter in the story of a local jail plagued with escapees, failures to return and weathered facilities.

The department of corrections conducted an inspection in response to the jail's most recent escape and according to Rob Johnson, the Director of the Lake Region Correctional Facility, threatened to close the facility if they do not improve.

In the past, L-E-C inmates consisted of federal inmates including the U.S. Marshal Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and nearby counties.

But in late August, the state of North Dakota decided federal inmates could no longer stay there, after an inmate escaped by climbing over a fence.

Johnson's announcement of the closure came at a Ramsey County Commission meeting this morning.

He tells commissioners the Department of Corrections said that the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center was not complying with forty different jail standards, and gave them thirty days to improve before shutting them down completely.

Rob Johnson, Director, says, “There were a few things we needed to get done on short-term in order to get that order suspended. One of the things was a Healthcare Administrator -- getting a Healthcare Administrator in place which we have been advertising for since February and been unable to try and fill. Another thing was to establish some training curriculums for our lines staff, all of our correctional lines staff.”

Again the Department of Corrections is giving the L-E-C thirty days to hire a Healthcare Administrator and establish those training curriculums before shutting them down.