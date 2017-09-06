Supporters anticipating Trump's tax talk in ND

“We are the highest taxed nation in the world -- that will change,” he added. Politifact rated that claim “false” last year.

Industry groups welcomed Trump to North Dakota Wednesday. Andy Peterson, president of the Greater North Dakota Chamber, said in a statement that the “current federal tax system is broken.”

“Businesses and individual taxpayers deserve a federal tax system anchored in the principles of common sense and simplicity which will help ensure prosperity for all,” he added.

Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., tweeted a photo before boarding Air Force One Wednesday morning. Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted a photo of the scene of Trump’s speech, complete with an American flag hanging next to the stage and the refinery in the background.

Several Trump supporters were gathered outside the refinery gates early Wednesday afternoon.