Rugby man, 63, dies in crash on U.S. Highway 2
BERTHOLD, N.D. -- A 63-year-old Rugby man has died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northern North Dakota.
Timothy Bartsch was driving his 1997 Chevy pickup on the highway 14 miles west of Berthold just after 9 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle bounced in and out of the ditch and traffic lane before rolling, said the North Dakota State Patrol.
Bartsch was ejected out of the driver’s side window and was found lying face down on the shoulder of the road by a passing motorist.
He was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot where he was pronounced dead.
The Patrol continues its investigation.