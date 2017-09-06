Search
    Trump advocates greet president at Bismarck airport

    By Blair Emerson / Bismarck Tribune Today at 7:09 p.m.
    President Donald Trump waves to the crowd of supporters as he steps off Air Force One at the Bismarck Municipal Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 before traveling to speak at the Andeavor Refinery in Mandan, N.D. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune1 / 3
    President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., one of his grandsons and daughter Marcela Samson after arriving at the Bismarck Municipal Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune2 / 3
    President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, lower right, meet Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum as the North Dakota delegation of Rep. Kevin Cramer, top, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Sen. John Hoeven and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump step off of Air Force One at the Bismarck Municipal Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Mike McCleary / Bismarck Tribune3 / 3

    BISMARCK — As President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One at the Bismarck Municipal Airport, he was greeted by loud whoops and cheers.

    A crowd of about 75 people awaited the arrival of the president, who was due to give a speech on tax reform Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6 at a nearby oil refinery in Mandan.

    These guests were invited by the White House to welcome the president to North Dakota. This is the first visit to the state by a sitting president since Barack Obama went to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in 2014.

    In the throng of people were Trevor and Kelsey Kronberg, of Watford City, N.D. Both said they jumped at the opportunity to take their two children, Hardy, 3, and Cottyn, 5, to see the president.

    "We had a great time. We didn't really think we'd be able to shake his hand, but he took a lot of time and shook everybody's hand," said Trevor Kronberg, an oilfield worker whose cousin works for the Secret Service.

    Those invited included military families and family members of U.S Secret Service agents.

    Trump descended the steps of the plane and was greeted by Gov. Doug Burgum, first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Trump then went over and shook hands and took photos with the guests. Ivanka Trump also posed for a few pictures.

    "That was crazy. I did not think in a million years he was going to walk over here and shake our hands," said Jade Hepper, 19, a North Dakota State University student, who came with the Kronbergs.

    Hepper, who is a "100 percent" Trump supporter, said this was his second time seeing Trump, the first time when Trump was campaigning in Bismarck last year.

    Logan Kilde, 20, who came with his father, wore a red hat with a familiar Trump slogan, one which his father believes the president will follow.

    "I really believe that he is going to hold true with his slogan on making America great again, I really do. I think he is trying to take politics out of the White House and get back to the roots that this country was founded on," said Steve Kilde, a retired Bismarck Police lieutenant. "And, of course, he's doing a lot of great things for the oil and gas industry."

    Logan Kilde said he was glad Trump was in Mandan to discuss tax reform, as he and his brother own a concrete and curbing business in Bismarck. They are the only two employees, but he said "tax reform will be huge for us."

