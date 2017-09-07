The U.S. Attorney's Office for South Dakota brought the civil case against Scott Thompson of Hermosa to federal court under the False Claims Act, which states persons who submit a false claim must pay a civil penalty for each claim plus three times the amount of damages the government sustained.

Thompson in May was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay about $88,000 in restitution to the NSF stemming from his October 2016 jury trial conviction on four fraud-related counts. In the trial, Thompson was convicted of making false claims and filing false documents to obtain the federal grant, and then using the money to pay his own personal bills..

To get the grant, Thompson submitted a proposal to study solar cells, and develop technology to harvest light and produce renewable energy through a company he called Isosceles LLC. He said a post-doctoral foreign national student from South Dakota State University in electrical engineering was the principal scientific investigator on the project and had already put in about 160 hours on the project.. Thompson, however, never met or hired the student, said federal court documents.

Relying on Thompson's statements, the NSF awarded $100,000 in grant money between 2009 and 2010, and Thompson used about $80,000 for personal use and about $13,000 on project-related expenses, documents say.

NSF began to scrutinize the grant after it found that the researcher listed on the grant proposal was not working for the company. NSF is a federal agency created to support basic scientific research by providing grants, to individuals, businesses, academic and nonprofit institutions.

Thompson must pay the fine and penalty to the U.S. government. It's not dischargeable in bankruptcy.

The investigation was conducted by the National Science Foundation Office of Inspector General.