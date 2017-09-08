Longtime ND state park manager calls it a career

"The lady at the store wouldn't do it because she didn't think I was the manager — I was just way too young to be any kind of manager," Duray, 64, recalls. "I would need a letter from Bismarck saying who I was."

Duray caps a 42-year parks career — the past decade as manager of Grahams Island State Park on Devils Lake — next week when he retires from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

He and his wife, Karen, are moving to Grand Forks, where they have a home. Not going to work as a park manager, a job that's been as much a lifestyle as a career, is going to be an adjustment, Duray says.

His last day is Friday, Sept. 15.

"I made this decision back in June and needed the whole summer to get a mindset in retiring," Duray said. "I'm like the old farmer who, really, that's all he knows.

"My wife said I was married to two entities — one of them was her, and the other was my job."

Early decision

Growing up on a farm east of Warsaw, N.D., along the Red River, Duray said he knew from the time he was a freshman or sophomore in high school that he wanted to work either as a forester or a game warden.

Being a park manager let him do both.

"We had a big family, and we owned a fair amount of land with trees on it, and we were always cutting wood and selling wood to supplement the family income," Duray said. "So, you hang around trees long enough, you have a sense for them."

Duray graduated from Oslo (Minn.) High School in 1971 and enrolled in forestry school at what now is Dakota College at Bottineau. He graduated in 1973 with an associate degree in forestry and landed a summer job as a park ranger at Lake Sakakawea State Park.

Duray continued his education at the University of Montana in Missoula, where he spent the summer of 1974 working for the Montana Forest Service in Missoula. He returned to Lake Sakakawea State Park for the summer of 1975 and was hired late that year as the first manager of the new Lewis and Clark State Park on Lake Sakakawea.

Duray was still in college but earned his bachelor's degree in conservation resource management during the winter of 1976 by taking a leave of absence and completing his final two quarters of coursework in a single quarter.

He started as manager at Lewis and Clark State Park on April 1, 1976.

Manager positions

Duray spent the next eight years at Lewis and Clark, where he was tasked with turning the former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recreation area into a state park.

Some people called it a rec area with a "w," Duray says, referring to the site's rundown condition.

"I was 22 years old — and most of the staff working for me was 22 years old," Duray said. "It wasn't fully operational yet, but we had to get it operational for that summer because things were just being built."

The young manager's to-do list included rebuilding the marina and breakwaters, getting a county road paved from state Highway 1804 into the park and starting a tree planting program.

"I grew up on a farm and when you go into those parks, you've got to be pretty self-sufficient," Duray said.

From there, Duray transferred to Icelandic State Park near Cavalier, N.D., where he was park manager from 1984 until 2007.

During those years, Duray says he planted 35,000 trees, oversaw the addition of another campground at the park and supervised the expansion of the swimming area on Lake Renwick. But he's most proud, he says, of his efforts in getting the park's Pioneer Heritage Center developed. That was a major undertaking that included a massive fundraising campaign and working with numerous partners, Duray said.

"The idea was to build a project for the people and by the people," he said. "At the same time, it was also to improve the park."

The job also included managing tracts in the Pembina Gorge and dealing with issues and problems related to all-terrain vehicle use. Snowmobile enforcement was a focus in the winter.

"I was pretty well known in that area for teaching snowmobile safety and enforcement," Duray said. "I wasn't hard to get along with; I was flexible. Our goal, of course, was to get compliance" with snowmobile laws.

Last stop

Feeling it was time for a change of scenery, Duray in early 2008 became manager of Grahams Island State Park.

Raising the road from state Highway 19 into the park by 6 feet to accommodate rising lake levels has been the biggest project during his time at Grahams Island, Duray says. The $14.1 million project was completed in 2012.

"Without that, the park wouldn't be here today," Duray said. "That, you'd have to say, was big. We were always reacting to the rising water and put all our resources and time into that. That's been stabilized for awhile now."

As Duray prepares to call it a career, Grahams Island State Park is wrapping up the first season in its new Visitor Center and remains the most popular state park in North Dakota, drawing some 120,000 visitors annually.

Duray estimates he's served more than 4 million park visitors and been on the job for 350,000 nights of camping in the past 42 years. Campsites once filled with tents or modest trailers now accommodate mansions on wheels, but the park manager's role essentially hasn't changed, Duray says.

"My job is to make it so the people have an enjoyable experience here and that they have pride in their park," he said. "We're just a steward of the land."