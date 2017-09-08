Dr. Phil Johnson will be one of the team physicians on the Men's Olympic Hockey Team, and training camp is just weeks away.

Dr. Phil Johnson of Fargo is used to seeing athletes in his office. Orthopedic injuries are his specialty. But Johnson's office is plastered with memories of high profile hockey games and players.

"If you are having a bad day, just come in here," said Dr. Johnson.

He's spent years serving as an Orthopedic physician for USA Hockety Teams, World Juniors and U18. Now, he will join the Olympic Hockey Team, serving as one of its physicians.

"It is one of those once in a lifetime things. One of the goals you have (as a sports medicine physician) you always want to get to that elite experience, and there isnt anything bigger in the amatuer world than the Olympics," said Dr. Johnson.

And it won't be just Johnson the doctor going. His two daughters will be with him, to watch a game they all love.

"To be on the international stage, is humbling, but sureal, when you look at it," said Dr. Johnson.

Training starts in November in Germany. Johnson will be there. Then it is on to South Korea in February for this tradition on ice.

The Olympics start February 8th. NHL Players will not be participating.