It will be called the All Nations Veterans Cemetery.

The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration grant will cover the cost of construction of a main entrance, an administration building, a maintenance building, roads, an assembly area, a committal shelter, 128 pre-placed single depth crypts, 28 standard full casket sites, 12 cremated remains gravesites and landscaping.

The Tribe has been working on developing the 8-acre site for the past couple years. The project will serve 2,264 tribal veterans and their families.

U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said Native Americans serve in the armed forces at a higher rate than any other ethnic group. She said making sure Native American veterans and their families, as well as other veterans, have the support from the federal government is one of her priorities in the Senate.