Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Names released in fatal northeast ND ATV crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:41 p.m.

    ST. JOHN, N.D. -- State troopers have released the names in a fatal Saturday night crash in north-central North Dakota.

    Taitum Eller, 18, of St. John died at the scene of the crash, which was about 1.5 miles northwest of St. John. She was the passenger of a 2004 Honda all-terrain vehicle that was struck by a 2013 Cadillac Escalade at 7:57 p.m. on Rolette County Road 43, according to a news release.

    An ATV operated by 18-year-old Dylan Larocque of St. John was experiencing mechanical problems, troopers said. After being hooked up with a winch to a 2016 Polaris ATV driven by Barry Decoteau of St. John, the two ATVs were struck by the Cadillac driven by 56-year-old Kevin Borud of Minot.

    Borud and his 60-year-old passenger, Renne Murphy of Minot, were wearing their seat belts. They and Decoteau were not injured.

    Larocque suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    St. John is about 85 miles northwest of Devils Lake.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentATVNorth Dakota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness