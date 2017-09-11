Devils Lake jail escapee sentenced

Seth Allen Suko, 25, pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 7, in Ramsey County District Court to one count of Class C felony escape. The offense carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison, but Judge Donovan Foughty sentenced Suko to 366 days with 62 days' credit for time served.

Suko escaped the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center in early July by crawling under a fence in the outdoor recreation area that was in need of repair. Correctional officers didn't notice Suko was gone until 30 hours after his escape, but he was recaptured in Devils Lake without incident two days after fleeing.

The incident set off a chain of events that has threatened the 40-year-old facility. Capt. Duane Armstrong resigned as a ranking officer at the facility days after the escape.

Inspectors from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation visited the facility a month later and found 40 violations centering on a lack of written policy and undertrained staff. Citing the Suko incident in documents highlighting the violations, the state agency told the LEC to remedy several violations by Oct. 1. Otherwise, it would be shut down.

Suko was awaiting trial at the LEC on several misdemeanor charges out of Eddy County. His next hearing in that case is Thursday.