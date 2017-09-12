ND native disappeared 10 days ago in San Diego area

Chad Kuntz, Jacobson's brother-in-law who lives in Bismarck, said the situation has been very hard on the family. Kuntz said Jacobson's mother died in February from breast cancer and ever since Jacobson's bond with her family, in particular her father, has grown stronger.

"She started calling her father daily after her mother passed to make sure he was doing OK and just to chat and give him someone to talk to and those calls just stopped," Kuntz said.

Jacobson was last spotted on security video at a store in Ontario, Calif., around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, said Lt. Mike Holden of the San Diego Police Department. Ontario is about an hour and half to two hours north of San Diego and the SDPD is working with law enforcement agencies in that area.

Holden said the last communication Jacobson had with a friend was around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, when she said she was in the Palm Springs area, but her exact location was unknown.

"Our concern is that this is a person that has no history of disappearing, she actually spoke with family members on a daily basis, every day she was in contact with them," Holden said. "That ceased. ... Our first mission here is to locate Julia and then depending the circumstances of how we're able to locate her and the circumstances surrounding that we're able to ascertain what our next step would be."

Kuntz said Jacobson is a "very strong woman" who joined ROTC when she was in college. During active duty, she served several tours in Iraq and Bosnia.

"That shaped who she was," Kuntz said. "She's a very strong woman and routine oriented. ... She would FaceTime almost weekly to talk to our son, her youngest nephew, so she kept in contact with her family a lot."

Jacobson is also an "animal lover," Kuntz said. She adopted her Wheaten terrier named Boogie a few years ago and the two were practically inseparable. Boogie is also missing.

"We're hoping that if we could even find Boogie that would lead us to clues on Julia's whereabouts," he said.

Jacobson's work vehicle was located on Sept. 7 about half a mile away from her residence in San Diego. Holden said the windows were down and the keys were inside.

Holden said they do not have any persons of interest at this time. Police have interviewed Jacobson's "estranged" husband and he has been cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information on Julia's whereabouts can contact the SDPD's Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277 or SDPD's Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

Jacobson's family has also started a Facebook page to keep people up to date on the situation, https://www.facebook.com/search4julia/.