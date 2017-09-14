N.D. native Josh Duhamel splitting with wife Fergie

The announcement states the couple separated earlier in the year to "give our family the best opportunity to adjust" before the split was made public. "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," the People.com statement continues.

The couple has one child together, 4-year-old son Axl.

Fergie, 42, appeared at the Sanford Medical Center celebration June 21. Duhamel, 44, attended the Sanford celebration as well, taking the stage with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Bismarck grad Carson Wentz. Fergie was also the headlining act at the North Dakota State Fair July 22. According to a post on Duhamel's Facebook page, he was also in Minot during the North Dakota State Fair to attend Fergie's performance.

Duhamel and Fergie, whose real name is Stacy Ann Ferguson, married in January 2009; she officially changed her last name to Duhamel in July 2013, prior to the Aug. 29 birth of their son, according to a July 17, 2013, article.

Duhamel found time in his movie shooting schedule to serve as the 2016 North Dakota Tourism advertising campaign spokesperson. The campaign brought him to Fargo where he shot several commercials featuring iconic landmarks in town, like the Fargo Theatre sign and the wood chipper. In February, he was cast as a detective in the television series "Unsolved," a true crime project about the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, according to a Variety.com article. He's also starred in "Safe Haven," "You're Not You" and "New Year's Eve" — to name a few.

Fergie joined the Black Eye Peas in 2003 before releasing her solo album, "The Duchess" in 2006, which earned five top 5 hits, such as "Fergalicious" and 'Big Girls Don't Cry."

In August, Fergie released on social media a teaser for her second album, "Double Duchess," which is scheduled for release Sept. 22.