Grand Forks woman missing since 1984 identified as body found in June
A body found along the Red River in Polk County in June has been identified as a woman who went missing in East Grand Forks more than 30 years ago.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body found near Oslo, Minn., as Shirley Ann Whetter of Grand Forks. She went missing in April 1984 and was last seen by the Eagles Club in East Grand Forks.
No foul play is suspected.
