23-member ND health-care team helping in Florida Keys
BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota Department of Health medical response team has been deployed to hurricane-ravaged Florida.
The 23-member team from the Emergency Preparedness & Response section is comprised of paramedics, registered nurses and EMTs.
They are currently supporting vulnerable population shelters in the Florida Keys at Island Christian School, Marathon High School, Sugarloaf School and Key West High School. Florida had requested the personnel.
“We stand ready to support others impacted by disasters in their time of need,” said Tim Wiedrich, EPR Section chief. “Other states often look to North Dakota to help with response efforts due to our knowledge and experience. We are grateful to assist.”