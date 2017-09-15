Search
    U.S. judge sides against Trump administration in fight over 'sanctuary cities'

    By Reuters Media Today at 3:57 p.m.
    Protesters close a freeway on-ramp new Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2017. A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold funding from cities that limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in a ruling on April 25. (Andrew Cullen/The New York Times)

    CHICAGO - A federal judge on Friday barred the U.S. Justice Department from denying public-safety grants to so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

    The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber was in response to a legal challenge brought by Chicago, the third-largest city in the United States, but the judge ruled that his order would be nationwide in scope. 

