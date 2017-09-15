The attorneys general asked the company to make its website less confusing, add customer service staff, make the hotline number available 24 hours a day and to disable links for its fee-based credit monitoring service. They said Equifax should reimburse consumers who have had to pay fees to freeze their credit.

"Citizens are reporting long wait times at the Equifax website as well as its toll free hotline, often getting nothing but busy signals, and they are understandably frustrated and angry," Stenehjem said.

Equifax said last week a security breach may have compromised the sensitive information of 143 million Americans.