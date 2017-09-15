Search
    Stenehjem, other attorney generals, express concerns over Equifax response

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:20 p.m.
    North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, center, announces on 6-29-2015 at the state Capitol in Bismarck, the state joining attorneys general from 11 other states in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the EPA's new rule defining "Waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act. Second from the left is North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.6-29-2015

    BISMARCK—North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joined other attorneys general in a letter to Equifax expressing concerns over the credit reporting agency's response to its massive security breach, his office said Friday, Sept. 15.

    The attorneys general asked the company to make its website less confusing, add customer service staff, make the hotline number available 24 hours a day and to disable links for its fee-based credit monitoring service. They said Equifax should reimburse consumers who have had to pay fees to freeze their credit.

    "Citizens are reporting long wait times at the Equifax website as well as its toll free hotline, often getting nothing but busy signals, and they are understandably frustrated and angry," Stenehjem said.

    Equifax said last week a security breach may have compromised the sensitive information of 143 million Americans.

