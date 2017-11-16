Moving company banned from doing business in ND

He issued a cease & desist order against the company for violating the state’s consumer fraud laws. The business, which lists addresses in Illinois and New York, has been operating under several business names including All in the Family Moving & Storage NE Inc., Able Moving & Storage Inc. and Majestic Movers Inc.

The attorney general’s consumer protection division initiated an investigation after a consumer complained that the company refused to deliver her household goods to her new address in North Dakota unless she paid an additional amount that was significantly more than the contract. The company did not respond to the consumer protection division, but investigators were advised that the U.S. Department of Transportation, which regulates interstate moving companies, was also investigating.

The US DOT was able to resolve the consumer’s complaint. However, the consumer protection investigators learned there are dozens of complaints filed against this company, which regularly changes business names, apparently in an effort to stay ahead of fraud investigations.

“When hiring someone to move your household belongings, carefully research companies and ask for references to avoid any surcharges, storage fees, or undisclosed charges,” Stenehjem said.