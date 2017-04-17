In a release, the Highway Patrol said the man had been stopped on the south side of the tracks on Main Street before the crash, which was reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday, where barricades with flashing lights blocked the road.

The train, estimated to be traveling 40 to 45 mph, struck the passenger side of the vehicle. Two BNSF employees on the train were not injured.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Heart of America Hospital in Rugby, but died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.