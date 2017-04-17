The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was traveling west on Interstate 94, about 3 miles east of Dickinson, when his Harley Davidson was struck from behind at 11:07 p.m. by a 2012 Dodge Journey, driven by a 39-year-old Dickinson man.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the driving lane of I-94 while the Harley Davidson came to rest in the north ditch. He was taken to a Dickinson hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

The driver of the Journey left the scene but was later found on Sunday, according the the Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.