Input costs falling for SD farmers

"The theory in my mind is always to try to grow the best crop you can grow," said Kurt Schnabel, a farmer and rancher who lives about 10 miles southeast of Parkston. "You put out there what you hope is going to be your better-than-average crop."

Schnabel watches his grocery bills and avoids extravagant purchases, but he still pays for the best crops. He stays true to his fertilizer and seed providers, even if someone else may be offering a lower price.

According to a new report from the South Dakota Center for Farm/Ranch Management (SDCFRM) at Mitchell Technical Institute, falling input costs and favorable soybean yields kept South Dakota farmers in the black last year.

Will Walter, the program's director, said producers enrolled in his program are scrutinizing their costs more now than when commodity prices were favorable.

"That's something we've been preaching for quite a few years here, and I feel as though those guys, they're doing a good job of that, whether it's reductions in rent or other inputs," Walter said.

In 2016, the input costs for corn among producers enrolled in the SDCFRM program fell by 7.6 percent, while input costs for soybeans fell by 3.5 percent to $327 per acre, according to the report.

While farmers may be pinching pennies, Walter said the decrease was made possible by widespread drops in fertilizer and chemical costs in the past few years, as well as an average reduction in cash rent by about $20.

Schnabel cuts costs by buying used equipment and relying on help from his two sons, his daughter and his brother's two sons. That allows the family to avoid hiring and paying additional employees.

Timely rainfall also impacted profits and led to drastic differences in yields. Spanning just a few miles, Schnabel noticed major differences in corn yields from one end of his property to the other.

According to Walter, corn yields varied from 118 to 187 bushels per acre in the SDCFRM program. He said farmers near Howard in Miner County had one of the poorest years in recent history, but only an hour's drive away in Brookings, bountiful rains led to highly fruitful fields.

"Now this year with the rain that either enhanced or restricted yields, we're heading back to a more clearer picture of what affects our profitability, which is our yield," Walter said.

And with a yield increase of 11.1 percent from last year, soybeans were the year's most profitable crop by far, bringing a net return of $104 per acre, according to the report.

Corn yields fell by 11.6 percent to 145 bushels per acre, leading to an average loss of $12 per acre. Spring wheat had a return of $4 per acre, while winter wheat and oats had negative returns of $14 and $19.

The price of soybeans fell recently after the United States Department of Agriculture reported an expected increase in soybean acres to be planted this spring, and Walter encouraged farmers to develop a marketing plan and discuss options with an agronomist to keep costs low.

"You need to stick to an already very tight cash flow," Walter said.

Schnabel said his operation was profitable last year, and he even pulled some profit from his corn acreage, but he's worried a drought or even average yields could cause problems this season.

"It's been two, three years in a row now we're just nip and tuck. We've got to have the bushels here to make everything work with the price we got," Schnabel said.