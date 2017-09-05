North Dakota hay transportation assistance program opens

The state Emergency Commission voted last month to borrow $1.5 million from the Bank of North Dakota for a program to reimburse eligible producers for part of their hay transportation expenses. Producers were asked to visit www.nd.gov/ndda to fill out an application.

"Hay shortages have forced producers to purchase and transport hay from increasingly further distances," state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. "This program will assist producers with defraying some of those costs to help sustain their operation into the next year."

To be eligible for the program, producers must have been in a D2, D3, or D4-level county on the U.S. Drought Monitor and must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats, along with other requirements. Producers must provide verifiable records of livestock inventories and hay transportation expenses.

Only costs incurred between June 1, 2017 and Oct. 20, 2017 are eligible. Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 3.