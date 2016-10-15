Hambrick joins Dakota CDC Board

Hambrick has worked in the banking industry for more than 28 years. Originally from Carrington, he is a graduate of North Dakota State University, Fargo. For nearly all of his banking career he has worked as a business banker with a focus on relationship management for small- to large-sized operating businesses. He also has experience in banking management.

Dakota CDC serves North Dakota and five counties in western Minnesota. The mission of this private, not-for-profit entity is to provide small business financing solutions through collaborative partnerships in a supportive, creative environment that grows the economy and creates or preserves quality jobs. Since inception, Dakota CDC has provided over $450 million in loans with total project impact exceeding $1 billion to small businesses and local economies.