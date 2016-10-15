Hambrick joins Dakota CDC Board
Jim Hambrick was chosen to serve on the Dakota Certified Development Corp. Board of Directors on Sept. 7, representing the lending sector.
Hambrick has worked in the banking industry for more than 28 years. Originally from Carrington, he is a graduate of North Dakota State University, Fargo. For nearly all of his banking career he has worked as a business banker with a focus on relationship management for small- to large-sized operating businesses. He also has experience in banking management.
Dakota CDC serves North Dakota and five counties in western Minnesota. The mission of this private, not-for-profit entity is to provide small business financing solutions through collaborative partnerships in a supportive, creative environment that grows the economy and creates or preserves quality jobs. Since inception, Dakota CDC has provided over $450 million in loans with total project impact exceeding $1 billion to small businesses and local economies.