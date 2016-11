Jamestown Board of REALTORS 2017 officers were sworn in by Cindy Harvey, North Dakota Association of REALTORS president, at a recent Jamestown Board of REALTORS meeting. Pictured, from left, are Harvey; Crystal Lytle, JBOR secretary; Geni Holben, JBOR director at large; Austin Bauer, JBOR president-elect; and Diann Loper, JBOR president. Submitted photo