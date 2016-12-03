Local professionals named to '40 Under 40' list

Kristin Syverson, 35, the chief financial officer at Interstate Engineering Inc. in Jamestown, and Jamie Wirth, 39, director of the Great Plains STEM Education Center at Valley City State University, were among the honorees.

Prairie Business is a magazine dedicated to the Northern Plains region that includes North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota. The 40 Under 40 awards go to inspiring and dedicated professionals from the many industries of the region and who also impact the communities, said Lisa Gibson, editor of Prairie Business.

"They work hard in their careers and communities, prompting their peers to nominate them for this honor," Gibson said.

Syverson joined Interstate Engineering in 2011 as a marketing coordinator and was promoted to office manager and accounting manager before being named chief financial officer in 2015. She previously worked for Energizer Battery Co. in St. Louis, Mo.

"I am honored and humbled to be considered," Syverson said.

Syverson said she is proud to be a part of the Interstate Engineering team that was established 40 years ago in Jamestown. The company continues to grow with offices across the Upper Midwest.

"Jamestown has been a great place to live and work," she said.

Syverson has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Dakota and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a member of Zonta International and serves on the board of St. John's Academy.

Wirth joined VCSU in 2008 and is now a tenured assistant professor of mathematics and became director of the Great Plains STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Education Center in January 2015. She has developed the program by assisting teachers, student and parents in eight school districts and conducted community STEM events, Family Engineering Night and STEM Design Challenge at the schools, according to VCSU.

"The most rewarding aspect of what we do is when teachers report to us the successes they've had in the classroom using some of the ideas or methods that they learned about in one of our courses or workshops," Wirth said.

VCSU President Tisa Mason said the STEM Education Center makes a huge difference in the education that K-12 students receive.

"Jamie's energy and enthusiasm for his work plays a big role in making that happen," Mason said. "We're proud and privileged to have Jamie on the VCSU staff."

Wirth has a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Science in mathematics education from Mayville State University, a Master of Arts in mathematics education from Minot State University and a Doctorate Occupational and Adult Education from North Dakota State University. He previously taught high school mathematics in Wyndmere, N.D., where he served as the boys varsity basketball coach.

"Early in my career I assumed that teaching involved simply providing content knowledge to students," Wirth said. "However, I have learned that teaching is far more complicated than this. As teachers, we are not holders of knowledge. Rather, we are tasked with creating effective student-centered learning environments that allow for our students to achieve by making their own discoveries and connections. This can be extremely difficult and frustrating at times, yet it is this challenge that constantly motivates me to improve."

Gibson said 40 Under 40 received 130 nominations for 2016. She said it's a competitive process and while the winners represent the best of the best, she encourages those who nominated someone this year who was not recognized to consider nominating them again next year.

"When we choose the winners, we look for accomplishments in careers, but also community involvement and volunteerism," Gibson said. "It is a big task because all of the nominees are deserving of recognition and we have to limit it to 40."

Details on the remaining 38 honorees are listed at www.prairiebusinessmagazine.com.