Patent and trademark event set

Molly Kocialski, director of the Rocky Mountain Regional U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Denver, will include Jamestown on her visit to North Dakota cities in September. Kocialski will visit the University of Jamestown before attending a free community event to highlight and discuss information on the patent and trademark processes at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at North Dakota Farmers Union, 1415 12th Ave. SE.

Kocialski has served as regional director of the federal agency for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks since January 2016. The Rocky Mountain regional office serves nine states with initiatives and programs that are tailored to its industries and stakeholders.

The event is designed for individuals who have an idea for a new product or can identify new uses for old ones. For more information, contact Katherine Roth at 253-4112 or katherine.Roth@uj.edu, or visit www.JREcenter.com.