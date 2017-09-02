Hager receives APMA designation

Individuals who hold the APMA designation have completed a course of study encompassing client assessment and suitability, risk/return, investment objectives, bond and equity portfolios, modern portfolio theory and investor psychology.

Hager is part of Legacy Financial Partners, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

As a financial adviser, Hager provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.

For more information, contact Hager at 252-1271 or visit the Ameriprise office at 118 1st St. E, Jamestown.