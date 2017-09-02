WILD Conference scheduled Sept. 13-14 in Jamestown

“The goal of the conference is to encourage women to be active and passionate about getting involved in their communities and in leadership roles,” said Chelsey Jacobson, NDFU conference leader.

Lauren Leader-Chivee, a writer, researcher and thought leader on diversity and women’s issues in the workplace and in between, is one of two keynote speakers. She was named by Fortune magazine as one of the “50 Most Influential Women on Twitter,” and currently serves on the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of “Crossing the Thinnest Line.”

North Dakotan Rebecca Undem will also share the speaker spotlight. She aims to inspire women to live “BIG” (Bold, Inspired, Growth-Oriented) lives and view all the detours as an opportunity to grow and evolve. She’ll share relatable excerpts from her book, “How Mommy Got Her Groove Back,” which encourages people to take a step back and focus on the important things in life.

The conference begins with the popular Ladies’ Night on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Participants can shop at a variety of vendor booths, enjoy appetizers and wine, and learn some self-defense techniques taught by the North Dakota Safety Council.

Along with keynote speakers on Thursday, Sept. 14, a panel of North Dakota women in agriculture and leadership positions will be sharing their inspiring stories.

Conference sponsors include NDFU, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and Farmers Union Insurance.

The cost of the two-day event is $99 and open to the public. Attendees must be NDFU members ($30 membership required). However, that cost is recouped from savings in products, services and grocery store discounts through NDFU’s Member Benefits Plus program.

To register, go to www.ndfu.org/wild. For more information, follow the conference at www.facebook.com/ndfuwild or contact Chelsey Jacobson at cjacobson@ndfu.org or 952-0131.