Quality Title celebrates opening

Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Young Professionals of Jamestown held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Quality Title Inc. to celebrate the opening of its new business in Jamestown, at 117 Business Loop W. Brad Balerud, president, and staff members Karli Skjeret, Lori Schuchard and Tracy Beckley joined the groups in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This business provides abstracting, closing services, title insurance, escrow services and more. Submitted