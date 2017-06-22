Prosecutors have charged Christina Marie Lambert, 27, with conspiracy to commit robbery, a Class B felony, for her alleged role in helping set up her husband, David Manuel Gomez, who was pistol-whipped and shot March 29, 2016, in what police say was an attempt to steal heroin.

A Fargo man, Odus Quincy Maxwell, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault in the case, and is currently serving at least four years in prison. He admitted to shooting Gomez in the shoulder and striking him in the head with a pistol.

Charging documents state investigators found Lambert and another woman, Cassie Jo Sistad, exchanged text messages with Maxwell encouraging him to confront Gomez and rob him of heroin.

Police say Lambert was driving the 2015 Nissan Maxima used in the assault on Gomez.

Lambert and Sistad told investigators they planned to exchange the heroin they plotted to steal from Gomez for a new car for Lambert, court documents state.

Sistad, of Moorhead, was also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery last week. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, but she has yet to be brought into custody.

Lambert was arrested Wednesday in Grand Forks, records show. She made her initial appearance Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.